A WOMAN is to go on trial after she denied attacking another woman in Newport.

Karen Davies, aged 52, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on December 14, 2019.

The defendant is due to stand trial on June 17 in a case which is expected to last three days.

Davies was represented by Emma Harris during the hearing at Newport Crown Court and the prosecution by Jason Howells.

The defendant, of Pen-y-Bryn Way, Gabalfa, Cardiff, was granted conditional bail by Judge Richard Williams.