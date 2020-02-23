FOR this weeks 'Five of the Best', we wanted to know your favourite place to get your luscious locks done in Gwent.

We received a response of over 2,000 comments, making it clear that there are many talented hairstylists in the area, and so we decided to make this week's 'Five of the Best' feature '10 of the Best'.

New Image / Nicole Gough, Cwmbran

(Photo from Katie Wile)

This salon received the highest number of votes from our readers, but one woman seemed to be a firm favourite – Nicole Gough.

Melissa Watkins said: “100% Nicole Gough. Would not trust anyone else to do my hair how I like it! I was recommended Nic by lots of different people.

“I absolutely love my hair each time it’s done and Nic is so lovely, love our little chats whilst having my hair done!

“My little boy will only let Nic cut his hair too and looks forward to her visits”.

Katie Wile said: “Always Nicole Gough she is so talented at what she does, I would never go anywhere else!”

Sian Harris said: “They really take time to listen to what the customer wants and will give advice when asked. They are a lovely, friendly team”.

(Photo from Eleri Williams)

At @new.image.90 on Facebook.

Carly Davies at Iconic Hair and Beauty Salon, Pontllanfraith

(Carly at Iconic Hair and Beauty Salon)

Wendy Carter said: “Best place ever to have your hair done. Carly will always give you the best advice about your hair.

“Fantastic hairdressers, amazing warm and friendly staff. I wouldn’t go anywhere else”.

Nicola Reynolds said: “After trying numerous salons, Carly was the one for me. Not only is she a fantastic hairdresser, but she’s a fabulous listener, encourager, and of recent, a friend.

“What more can you ask of from a local hairdresser”.

Michelle Cook said it was “the best salon around”.

(Hair done by Carly at Iconic Hair and Beauty Salon)

At @iconiccarly on Facebook.

Neely “Perfectenz” Price, based at The Face Boss Studio in Pontypool

(Photo from Lindsay Davies)

Lucy Miles said: “I have been going to Neely for the last 10+ years [and] would never go to anyone else.

“She is amazing at her work and so lovely! She listens to you and is so professional! Just simply amazing!”

Elinor Rose Jones said: “Been a client for about seven years and have never thought about going anywhere else. She’s such a talented hairdresser and I would always trust her to cut, colour and style my hair.

“She’s very accommodating and flexible and the salon is absolutely lovely and very welcoming, and I always leave with beautiful hair and no complaints”.

At ‘Neely “Perfectenz” Price’ on Facebook.

Luxe Hair Lounge, Newport

(Photo: Joanna Victoria)

Stacey Selwood said: “They take so much pride in their work, time is never spared, and neither is their hard work. They are so talented, and I hope they get recognised for it because they really do deserve it.

“They work miracles and I would never trust anyone else with my hair now”.

Karen Edwards-Rees said: “I cannot recommend this salon enough. Always over [the] moon with my hair and the amazing service I receive from Luxe! Book up ladies you won’t be disappointed”.

(Photo: Karen Edwards-Rees)

At ‘Luxe hair lounge’ on Facebook.

Bibey & Blake Hairdressing, Pontnewydd

(Photo: Emily Price)

Sian Cameron said: “So much talent and such a great, friendly team. You cannot fail to be impressed by their professionalism and passion for great hair – absolutely love these guys. And with their new, improved salon the future looks bright for Bibey and Blake”.

Amy Louise Cole said: “Really nice guys and very accommodating. Super talented and have been so helpful to a family member who was anxious about having to go to the hairdressers after surgery. Always recommend”.

(Photo: Amber Morgan)

At @bibeyandblakehairdressing on Facebook.

Hair by Aimee, Newport

(Photo: Laura Hiscocks)

Zoe Cox said: “Not only is she amazing at her job, she makes you feel welcome and comfortable in her salon”.

Stevie-Jay Edmond said: “Only the best Hair by Aimee. Absolutely amazing, would not go anywhere else!”

(Photo: Laura Day)

At @aimeehairsalon on Facebook.

Wags, Newport

(Photo: Brogan Jones)

Belinda Bishop said: “Nicola has been cutting my hair for ten years now. She always does her best to fit me in at the last minute and the team of girls she has working for her are so friendly and very professional”.

Jean Underwood said: “Great ream and very friendly receptionist”.

Brogan Jones said: “I always come out happy”.

(Photo: Christie Dixon)

At ‘Wags hair salon’ on Facebook.

Hair by Kiaya Watkins, Pontypool

(Photo: Georgia Wait)

Georgia Wait said: “She is incredible, and her work speaks for itself. Her amazing people and professional skills made me comfortable from day one.

“I have grown so much confidence with my hair considering two years ago the idea of someone cutting it or dying it made my skin crawl.

“I’ve gone from a simple balayage to most blonde to pink to grey and about to now be purple. Look for yourselves”.

(Photo: Melissa Carver)

At @hairbykiayawatkins on Facebook.

AK Hairstylist and Barber at Sophisticated Beauty in Cwmbran

(Photo: Louise Watkins)

Louise Watkins said: “I have used Aimee at Sophisticated Beauty for many years [and] would never trust anyone with my hair”.

Emma Delaney said: “I have never ever found a hairdresser who just ‘knows’ my hair!!!! She’s so fantastic at what she does, I recommend her to everyone!!!!

“She’s a wonderful colourist as well as a stylist and is so knowledgeable, I trust her with my locks any day!!”

(Photo: Emma Delaney)

At @AKhairstylistandbarber on Facebook.

Dirty Roots Salon, Newport

(Photo: Deborah Hennah)

Sally-Anne Essery said: “Ashley Robinson is so lovely, he has done my hair for many years and made my wedding morning so memorable, goes out and beyond for you”.

Susan Soliman said: “Ashley Robinson at Dirty Roots is THE best hairdresser I have ever known.

“So talented and an all-round nice guy. You go to get your hair done but leave looking like a million dollars and feeling like you visited your best friend”.

Claire Thompson said: “Ashley has been cutting my hair for over seven years. Whenever he moves to another salon, I hunted him down.

“Now that he has his own place, I travel for over an hour to get to him. Only person that has ever cut my hair and made me feel like a million dollars afterwards.

“He is such a loving guy, very caring, extremely funny but above all, amazing at his job”.

At @dirtyrootssalon on Facebook.