GHOST Stories, written by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, is set to terrify the UK as the first international tour has been announced – visiting The New Theatre from Tuesday, February 25, until Saturday, February 29.

After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s production of Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s supernatural Ghost Stories begins its first ever regional tour in early 2020 on completion of its West End run this autumn.

Andy Nyman is an award-winning actor, director and writer who has earned acclaim from both critics and audiences for this work in theatre, film and television.

Jeremy Dyson is a screenwriter, stage-writer and author, best known as a member of comedy group The League of Gentlemen.

For more information head to www.ghoststorieslive.co.uk