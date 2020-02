The M48 Severn bridge remains closed both ways due to strong winds between Junction 2 of the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 of the A403 (Aust).

Traffic services are directing drivers to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead.

Wind speeds are over 45mph in parts of Gwent this morning but are expected to ease, while the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain throughout the day.

