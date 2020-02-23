THE potential impact of flooding should be considered in a review of land allocated to developments in Caerphilly following Storm Dennis, councillors have said.

More than 110 properties and 15 businesses have been reportedly been impacted by Storm Dennis, and councillors believe that the recent flooding and its impacts need to be taken into consideration in any review of the local development plan (LDP).

The LDP is the council’s land use plan that establishes where and how much development will take place in the county borough. It also identifies areas to be protected from development.

Following approval by the council earlier this week, a three-week consultation will take place on a report which considers reviewing the current LDP.

Councillors have said that the impact of flooding should be looked at as part of any review.

Cllr John Binding said: “The weather that we have experienced recently gives us a good indication that, when we are reviewing and developing the LDP plans, we are ensuring we are taking into account the local infrastructure.

“It appears the weather that we have had recently is going to be a more ongoing issue and I do hope that when we are reviewing our plan that we take into account the impact this could have on our local communities.”

Cllr Stephen Kent said that it would be wise to look at the sites that have been suggested for housing and employment to make sure they are not in a flood zone, given the recent weather across South Wales.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge suggested creating a working group to examine the impact of floods with council officers.

The report, which will go out for consultation on Monday, February 24, says that a review is necessary. If this happens, then it will allow councillors to consider the impacts of flooding.

It cites the failure to develop enough houses in accordance with the current LDP and the untapped potential of Caerphilly and Ystrad Mynach as strategic hubs as a justification for a review.

Members of the public will have until March 16 to have their say on the LDP review report.