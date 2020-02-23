AS WEATHER warnings descend on Gwent for the third weekend running, road closures and fallen trees are again a fixture of the region.

The Met Office has confirmed a yellow weather warning, meaning more flooding is possible.

An area of rain is expected to move from west to east across the UK and "may be especially persistent over mid and south Wales", the Met Office said earlier this week.

This area "contains catchments which are saturated and highly sensitive to further rainfall".

The Met Office added that “flooding of a few homes and businesses” is possible.

If heavy rain was expected, the strong winds throughout the night and this morning may have come as more of a surprise.

The conditions have caused continued road closures this morning.

The A468 was blocked both ways due to a fallen tree from the Cedar Tree roundabout on the A469 to the B4263 at St Cenydd Road (Trecenydd roundabout).

The road has since re-opened.

Road closures and delays still in place

The M48 Severn bridge remains closed both ways due to strong winds between Junction 2 of the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and Junction 1 of the A403 (Aust).

Traffic services are directing drivers to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge instead.

Temporary traffic lights are still in place on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road both ways between Blackrock and Clydach, after a landslip.

The measures will remain in place until a full assessment has been carried out.

St Bride’s Road in Magor remains closed both ways from the A48 to Magor. The road was first closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Old Abergavenny Road remains closed due to flooding at Wernycourt, near the Cripple Creek Inn.

The A4046 Cwm to Aberbeeg Road is still closed due to cracks in the surface.

The road has been closed since Tuesday, February 18, and prior to that it was closed due to a landslip.

Further testing by structural engineers will take place on Monday.