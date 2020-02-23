OUR Dog of the Week is Marley, a two-year-old little Yorkshire Terrier.

Marley was found straying just over a week ago at the height of the storms. He weighs just a few pounds, and was lucky not to be carried away by the wind.

Marley is tiny

Thankfully Marley was brought to Newport City Dogs Home and although it took him a few days to get over the trauma of being lost and alone in a strange place, Marley has made friends very quickly, and the staff and volunteers are beginning to see his affectionate and cheeky side.

Marley shared his kennel for a few days with another little dog Maisie, and he seems to really enjoy the company of his new four-legged friends, so he could live happily with another dog. He does spook easily though, so would be best suited to a household with gentle, older children only.

He is still little more than a baby, and is looking forward to new adventures! He loves his walks, and it's unlikely that Marley would be content to sit on someone's lap for the rest of his life. This little chap has a lot of living to do, and yorkies can easily reach 15-17 years of age.

For more information please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in to Newport City Dogs Home! No appointment needed.