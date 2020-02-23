As Gwent was battered by Storm Dennis, our Camera Club - which has more than 3,000 members - captured the many different scenes: from pets enjoying the water, to damage and floods, here are some of the members' photos from across the area.

Chris Titchener captured pools of water in Abergavenny

The rainwater on the ground provides a nice reflection around Cwmbran Boating Lake by Julie Saunders

Sarah Louise Rowe's dog is having the time of her life in the water in Glebelands after Storm Dennis hit

Angela Shipp captured this image of a footbridge across the Sirhowy river in Crosskeys that had collapsed after Storm Dennis

This dog braved the extended lake at Tredegar House. Picture: Gavin Evans

Dirty water fills the fields in Usk in this picture taken by Lindsay Williams

These houses near Usk Bridge have their own pool - although its a very dirty one. Picture: Jamie Page