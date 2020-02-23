As Gwent was battered by Storm Dennis, our Camera Club - which has more than 3,000 members - captured the many different scenes: from pets enjoying the water, to damage and floods, here are some of the members' photos from across the area.

South Wales Argus:

Chris Titchener captured pools of water in Abergavenny

South Wales Argus:

The rainwater on the ground provides a nice reflection around Cwmbran Boating Lake by Julie Saunders

South Wales Argus:

Sarah Louise Rowe's dog is having the time of her life in the water in Glebelands after Storm Dennis hit

South Wales Argus:

Angela Shipp captured this image of a footbridge across the Sirhowy river in Crosskeys that had collapsed after Storm Dennis

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

This dog braved the extended lake at Tredegar House. Picture: Gavin Evans

South Wales Argus:

Dirty water fills the fields in Usk in this picture taken by Lindsay Williams

South Wales Argus:

These houses near Usk Bridge have their own pool - although its a very dirty one. Picture: Jamie Page