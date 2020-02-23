THE Phyllis Maud Performance Space in Pill, Newport, will be hosting Welsh comedic talent next month.

The tiny theatre – which fits 35 only people – will be hosting Comedy at the Phyllis Maud on Saturday, March 7.

Doors will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 7.30pm. As this is such a small venue, tickets will need to be bought in advance for £10 from Barnabas Arts House on 01633 673739.

Popular comedian Chris Chopping will be the MC for the evening and he will bring his quick wit to the night’s proceedings.

West Walean Eleri Morgan is a regular contributor to BBC SESH and brings an insight into life as a Millennial.

According to Buzz Magazine, Simon Emanuel is “hilariously inappropriate”. The winner of the Welsh Unsigned Stand Up Award 2013 will be delighting the audience.

Phil Cooper is a familiar face on BBC SESH and S4C and is is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.