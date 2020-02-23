A GROUP of youths was caught drinking and behaving antisocially in a row of abandoned houses near Rhymney on Friday night.

Gwent Police said the youths had got into the boarded-up Susannah Houses by removing some of the barriers.

Officers said they would take a "zero tolerance" approach to anyone found entering the "unsafe" row of derelict buildings.

The culprits were identified and officers visited their homes to speak with their parents.

"They will all be dealt with and will now receive referrals for this," local Gwent Police officers added. "These buildings are not to be used as a place of gathering. Alcohol was also removed from the youths on Friday. Alcohol and unsafe buildings are not a good mix."

The police said parents could be helpful by discouraging their children from visiting Susannah Houses.

"We will be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone found in and around these buildings," they added.