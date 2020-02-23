HUNDREDS of people turned out this morning in Pontypool to take part in the annual 10k run to raise money for St David’s Hospice Care.

A sea of 400 runners braved the morning drizzle in Pontypool Park to get the race started at 10am on Sunday, but the weather held up for much of the event, making for ideal running conditions.

All pictures: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Michael Lewis, of Fairwater’s Runners in Cwmbran, remarkably won the men’s overall race for the third year in succession, claiming first place with a time of 34 minutes and 20 seconds.

Michael Lewis and Nicole Jukes. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Crossing the line first for the women's overall race was Nicola Jukes of Parc Bryn Bach running club, taking the title from Donna Morris – who had won the event on the last two occasions.

Ms Jukes also claimed the women's over 40 category, while Paul White of Pont-y-pwl and District Runners won the men's over 40 race.

Paul Kehl of Pontyclun Road Runners picked up first prize for the men's over 50 race, with Lou Summers from Torfaen Runners winning first place for the women's over 50s.

Colin Wilmott of Griffithstown Harriers won the men's over 60s category, and Wendy Hughes of Fairwater Runners took first for the women's over 60s.

Director of fundraising and lottery at St David’s Hospice Care, Kris Broome, said the organisers came close to cancelling the event after weather inspections last night and this morning, but added he was delighted it went ahead.

“We didn’t have as many runners as in previous years due to the weather, but we were relieved it held off this morning and we were able to get the event on,” Mr Broome said.

“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers who worked really hard to get it on, and those who came to take part today," he added.

“They’ve all played their part in helping to raise vital funds.”

Christine Vossen of St David's Hospice, who helped organise the event, added: "We were delighted with how the event went and I'd like to say a special thank you to Pontypool Girl Guides and Brownies, who do a terrific job handing out the medals every year, and did a fantastic job again this time around.