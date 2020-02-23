THIS Friday, Prince Charles returned to Gwent.

He visited the CAF train factory in Newport to officially open the building.

The Prince of Wales has made many visits to places across Gwent throughout the years and here we take a look back at some of his royal visits in the form of our archive.

Here he is visiting Gwent Police's Newport station in December 1993

The Prince of Wales talking to table tennis playing members of Tredegar Spartans Youth Club in July 1979

Prince Charles opening the Chepstow forensic science laboratory in March 1980

Prince Charles talking to children at the Ebbw Vale Garden Festival site in May 1991

Ross Poupy pointing something out to the Prince of Wales in Abergavenny in July 1994

Prince Charles talking to workmen Adrian Jones, Elved Lewis and Owen Jones at Big Pit in July 1981

15-year-olds Perry Morgan and Stephen Wheeler with the prince at Nantyglo House in 1981

Sharing a joke with some wellwishers after opening Mitel in Caldicot in February 1981

The prince talking to schoolchildren outside Blackwood Miners Institute in December 1993