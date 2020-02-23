THE water treatment works for Monmouth is back in service, fully reconnecting the town with a mains supply of fresh water for the first time since Storm Dennis hit.

Floodwater poured into the Mayhill water treatment works when river levels surged on Sunday and Monday, rendering the site inoperable.

But Welsh Water announced this evening that the site is back up-and-running, and "supplying clean, fresh drinking water direct to customers’ taps".

Engineers had been working around the clock to clear the site of floodwater, and the firm had been using a fleet of 40 tankers to top up Monmouth's tap water supplies.

