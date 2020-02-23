DO you recognise this Newport street? If so, share your memories of the area over the years by commenting here, by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN, or by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

How it looked in days past

How it looks today. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Last week's picture was Austin Friars.

Here's what you had to say:

Today we see a very recent photo of the Kingsway Centre. This area used to be Friars St and Llanarth St. Some years ago all this, and Dock Street, was demolished & completely cleared, the new ground plan was on a totally different footing, The Centre has gone through another phase of demolition and re-development, there is next to nothing left to re-orient oneself with what was there before. Llanarth St was very busy, There was the Robin Hood pub, Phillips the pawnbrokers, Vacara's fish and chip shop and Conti's restaurant. Fortunately, Vacara's is still in business and very popular. In Friars St there was a craft shop where you could get any & everything including help & advice, and if they didn't have it, they would get it for you. This was the Newport of my long past youth.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The Now and Then is of Austin Friars, Timpsons shoe repairs etc. There is Littlewoods that changed to Iceland and now is in Commercial Street which was C&A Clothing. Also outside was a barrel boy who sold all fruit and veg. There used to be a big bank, I think it was Abbey National.

Mrs M Reardon, Newport