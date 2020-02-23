NEWPORT will host a tour of the Wales One World film festival next month.

The festival, which is based in Aberystwyth and travels around Wales, will come to the Riverfront on Tuesday, March 26.

The festival sees some of the most promising films from across the world come together to be celebrated by Welsh film fans.

MORE NEWS:

Some of the films come from Bangladesh, Hungary, Japan, Iceland, Iran, China and Korea and they also highlight the underrepresented people in the mainstream film industry - for example, female directors are prominent in the WOW festival.

Some of the films are able to be viewed at the Riverfront before March 26.

These include the WOW Women’s Film Club’s Made in Bangladesh on Saturday, March 7, Le Grande Voyage and Talking About Trees on Monday, March 9, Arab Blues on Tuesday, March 10 and Running to the Sky, Talking About Trees and Sister on Tuesday, March 11.

Tickets are available now from https://www.wowfilmfestival.com/en/nearby/newport