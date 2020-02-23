Dan Barnes this week visits one of Newport’s oldest family-run businesses and one which really is #backingnewport

NEW businesses are always a welcome sight but long-established firms are a key part of the fabric of our city.

And the firm we feature today has been trading in Newport for more than 200 years.

Arnold’s Electrical is one of the longest family run businesses in Newport having been established in 1808.

First opened as an ironmongers in 1808, Arnold’s was located on Godfrey Road on the other side of town.

“However, once electricity was introduced into the UK - lighting and electrical products became our main trade,” said the firm’s Nigel Merrett.

“That’s what we are known for today.”

For the past century Arnold’s Electrical have been trading from their showroom which will be a familiar sight for many Newport residents - located at 13 Skinner Street in the city centre.

“There are currently three staff members, including myself” said Mr Merrett.

As well as offering a vast range of security and lighting options for both indoor and outdoor, Arnold’s offer installation, repairs and free local home delivery.

Having been trading from the city for more than 200 years, Arnold’s has played witness to huge change while remaining a mainstay of Newport business.

Even in more recent times, Mr Merrett explained that the city has continued to evolve while Arnold’s stands strong.

However, as he explained, not all change can be for the better.

“Newport has changed immensely over the last 10 years,” he said.

“We have seen the loss of the Passport office, Marks & Spencer and BHS, to name just a few.

“This unfortunately has reduced the footfall in the city centre

“Parking restrictions have added to the problems”.

He went on to say how he remembered how people used to stay in Newport all day to visit the shops and cafes or restaurants.

“There was always everything you needed in the town,” he said.

“Sadly, out-of-town retail parks and internet shopping have had a huge impact of the footfall that Newport gets.”

It is not only the city which has evolved, however. Arnold’s has turned its hand from ironmonger to electrics and, in more recent times, has had to diversify once more.

With people turning to LED lighting in the past few years, Arnold's has found a new market for the older style of electric lighting.

Film studios and production companies are turning to Arnold’s to acquire filament bulbs due to the fact that LEDs flicker when caught on film and therefore affect the quality of the footage.

Being able to diversify in ways such as this shows how Arnold’s Electrical has managed to stand the test of time.

Despite the challenges faced over the years, Mr Merrett maintains that being a part of the community in the city is one of the best things about independent business.

“Serving and meeting with our customers over the years, some being the third generation of the same family, is a great sense of being part of our community with many still being good friends today,” he said.

“The success of a small businesses and the communities they serve go hand in hand.

“At Arnold’s, we embrace that community spirit.

“I have known many of our customers for a long time and it’s often like friends coming in for a chat, not just business.”