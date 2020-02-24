A ROUND-UP of the recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHAUN ANTHONY LLOYD, 46, of Balmoral Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drug-driving with amphetamine and cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

STACEY LEE RICHARDS, 35, of Burns Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She must also pay £490 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CURTIS BEN GRIFFITHS, 25, of Snatchwood Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must pay £463 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN PROCTER-JONES, 46, of Coldra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He must pay £278 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JOSH BROWN, 18, of St Lukes Road, Dukestown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must also pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG THOMAS OLSEN, 35, of Troy Road, Llanhilleth, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drug-driving with methamphetamine and cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He must pay £463 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM CHAPMAN, 21, of Southlands, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted dangerous driving.

He was also sentenced to a two-month curfew and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MICHAEL ANTHONY KEITH BYARD, 28, of Gantre Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He must pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BRIAN STEVEN CHARLES, 42, of Clos Ystwyth, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He must pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JACK CHARLES COX, 25, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 10 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Cox was also ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER DAMIAN DAVIES, 29, of Victoria Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He must also pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge.