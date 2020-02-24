A NEWPORT law firm will hold a free advice clinic next month for residents who need support with legal matters.

Collingbourne Hennah Law's directors – Andrew Collingbourne and Nathan Hennah – said their pro bono event would benefit people who may be nervous or inexperienced with seeking legal advice; as well as people who might be reluctant to see a solicitor because of their own financial circumstances.

"Since the demise of public funding across the board, people are inherently cautious about the cost [of seeing a lawyer]," Mr Hennah said. "There's been a real demise in access to justice in this country."

The firm specialises in cases of negligence, clinical disputes, and personal injury. At the legal advice clinic, however, the firm's staff will offer advice in other areas of the law, and can point people in the direction of more specialised help.

"A lot of people want advice on things like power of attorney, making wills, and care home fees," Mr Collingbourne said. "We also advise and aid in civil actions against agencies, providing there's sufficient grounds."

Mr Collingbourne said the firm had run smaller legal clinics in different areas of Newport, which had always been well attended.

By bringing the next clinic to The Neon, nearer the city centre, the firm wants to open the event up to the wider public.

"It's important people have access to justice, and at the moment, they don't," Mr Collingbourne said. "It's one rule for the rich, and one rule for everybody else."

He added: "We want to educate the public about their rights, for things they may not otherwise know about."

The Collingbourne Hennah Law free legal advice clinic will be held at The Neon, in Clarence Place, Newport, on Sunday, March 8, 10am-4pm.