A CHARITY festival will be taking place in Crumlin in March.

KAMFEST 2020 will take place at The Patriot on Saturday, March 28.

Performing at the event will be Kamikaze Millionaires, Rockhouse, Un-Pland and Metal Maidens.

Tickets cost £6.

Kamikaze Millionaires have performed rock classics under various names for the past two decades. They regularly perform across South Wales and beyond.

They play hits from the likes of Metallica, Van Halen, Motley Crüe, Iron Maiden, Jimmy Hendrix, Poison, Lynard Skynard, AC/DC, Whitesnake and many more.

Rockhouse are another rock ‘n’ roll covers band that are popular across South Wales. The Newport band specialise in covers of 70s and 80s classic rock hits.

Un-Pland are a quintet that have a range of original and covers tracks in their repertoire. They are a new band that came about as a bit of an accident but have shown promise in their first couple of gigs.

Metal Maidens are the only belly-dance inspired rock and metal dance group in South Wales. They are made up of a mixture of professional and amateur dancers who all have one thing in common - they love metal music. They will bring something different to the lineup .

Tickets are available now by contacting The Patriot on 01495 247178.