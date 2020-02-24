THE Gwent Levels will make a special St David's Day appearance on next week's episode of the BBC's Countryfile.

Presenter Matt Baker and a film crew visited South East Wales recently to meet the lave net fishermen based at Black Rock, Portskewett, in Monmouthshire.

The fishermen there have preserved a traditional method of fish-catching which dates back centuries.

"Matt was shown how we make, repair, and use the lave nets; and also shown how we keep the memory of past traditional fisheries on the estuary alive," Martin Morgan, secretary of the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery, said.

"Storm Dennis was on the horizon, but we just beat the weather on the day."

The Countryfile presenters will dedicate their March 1 broadcast to the Levels – a coastal area of marshes, farmland, and waterways that spans the Welsh bank of the Severn Estuary, between the River Wye in the east and the River Rhymney in the west.

Other segments of the episode will include a starfish species that thrives in the Levels, and a feature on securing fresh food for rural communities most in need.