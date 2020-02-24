TWO burglars took time out during their night-time raid at a popular tourist attraction to feed a llama named Larry.

The pair used bolt cutters to break in to Raglan Farm Park, in Monmouthshire, before stealing power tools in the early hours of Friday February 21.

But they were caught in the act on the farm's CCTV system - and the cameras also captured them feeding carrots to Larry the Llama in his pen.

"They caused a lot of damage where they broke in, and were here for 40 minutes - so they had a good look around," said farm park owner Gareth Williams.

"Security has been tightened to avoid repeat visits."

Raglan Farm Park is also home to donkeys, sheep, goats and emus.

Gwent Police have appealed for information about the burglary.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000063920.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.