In 1963, Anton Wallich-Clifford generously opened his home to people experiencing homelessness. Today, Anton’s legacy spans Wales. The Wallich now has 68 homelessness projects such as emergency hostels for people who need shelter and employment programmes to reduce the risk of repeat homelessness, as well as Newport’s very own Rough Sleepers Intervention Team which goes out each morning to offer people on the street’s hot food, support and advice.

Wallich Wills Month is taking place throughout February 2020 which means that if you’re aged 50+, you can create your own legacy with The Wallich’s trusted partner solicitors. Imagine if your legacy provided the one opportunity someone needed to restart their life - offering them a brighter future and a route out of homelessness.

The Wallich believes in a Wales where people come together to provide hope, support and solutions to end homelessness. A gift in your will can ensure that we can continue to be there to provide the support someone needs.

Book your appointment for a free will with The Wallich today.

Phone: 029 20 660 469

Email: supportercare@thewallich.net

www.thewallich.com/legacies