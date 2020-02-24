A MAN from Blaenavon died as a result of a “toxic combination” of alcohol and diabetes, an inquest hearing was told.

Ryan Jones was found dead on February 16, 2019 at the age of 34.

Paramedics called to Mr Jones' Hillside Avenue home by his stepfather found him slumped across his bed on arrival, and it was clear he could not be revived.

READ MORE:

A post-mortem examination did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma, injury or accident, but it was discovered that Mr Jones had 121mg per decilitre of alcohol in his system.

The level where alcohol is usually directly responsible for death is 350mg per decilitre, but given Mr Jones’ Type 1 diabetes, senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said even 121mg could be considered an “elevated amount”.

The hearing was told that notes from his GP indicated that Mr Jones had “complications” with diabetes and that his condition was “poorly controlled”.

Summing up, Ms Saunders said Mr Jones’ death was caused by diabetes and alcohol consumption.

She recorded a narrative conclusion, and said: “Ryan’s condition was compromised by a toxic combination of alcohol and illness.”