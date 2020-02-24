A COCAINE dealer who was caught by the police while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been jailed for three years and two months.

Kyle Jarvis, 33, of Moorland Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and driving with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The offences were committed in the city on February 5.

He also admitted to being in possession of criminal property.

Jarvis was jailed for 38 months by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was also banned from driving for four years and seven months.

Judge Jenkins ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.