USK YOUNG Farmers’ Club (YFC) have taken victory again at Gwent’s Young Farmer’s Club public speaking competition.

The competition, held at Monmouthshire County Hall, involved six clubs within the Gwent Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

Usk YFC took two junior teams to the competition last week, as well as a senior debating team.

Farmers aged between 10 and 24 debate in front of an audience and a judge, and prizes are awarded at the end of the event.

In the junior section, Cariad Nightingale, Eli North, Seren North, Joe North, Dafydd Brown and Elliot Petch all took part.

Usk YFC senior team also had success at the event.

The girl’s team, all under the age of 14, took first place, with Ms Nightingale named best speaker, Eli North taking second in best chairman, and Seren North taking second in best vote of thanks.

The senior debating team, including Laura Morgan, Will Morgan, Georgia Morgan, Dan Siggers and Laura Bowyer, placed second in the seniors category.

Will Morgan won best speaker with Laura Bowyer taking third, Dan Siggers won best supporting speaker and Laura Morgan placed second as chairman.

Chairman of Usk YFC, Laura Bowyer, described the importance of public speaking for the club's members.

“Public speaking is one of the key competitions within the YFC and provides an opportunity to develop this important skill among young people, which can be difficult elsewhere,” she said.

“Being able to speak confidently in front of small and large groups is an essential skill throughout our members’ time in education and in the workplace.

“Young Farmers and public speaking competitions also teach young people to effectively run meetings, a skill which is hard to build on elsewhere.

“I am sure that if it was not for these skills developed in YFC, I would not be in my position of employment today.”

The Wales Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, which all Gwent clubs are affiliated to, is the largest rural youth organisation in Wales. Over 5,000 young people are current members.