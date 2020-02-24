RAMBLERS in Torfaen and Monmouthshire are being called upon to help their fellow walkers by helping improve signposting.

An appeal has been launched by Ramblers Cymru for keen walkers to help check the condition of footpath signs.

One of the biggest barriers for people who want to get outdoors is knowing exactly where walking routes are, and where the paths will lead. Signposts make it easier for people to overcome their concerns about getting lost, to get out, explore and connect with nature.

A pilot project in Torfaen and Monmouthshire will aim to improve signposting on walking routes in these areas.

It is part of a UK-wide Ramblers initiative, following on from its Big Pathwatch research in 2017, which revealed there had been more than 650 reports of missing or broken signs at the entrance of paths, and around 150 reports of somebody not finding their way due to lack of signage. In one county alone, there are more than 1,000 fingerposts/signage issues outstanding.

“We believe that it should not only be your right to explore the countryside surrounding you, it should also be your right to know how to access it," said Paula Renzel, campaigns and policy officer at Ramblers Cymru.

“Our Mark My Paths project will train and equip volunteers with the skills needed to check signage in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.”

The first step of the project, which will run during the Spring and Summer, will involve collecting information on the state of signposts in both areas.

Although signage on paths is a responsibility of councils, overstretched budgets and their diverse responsibilities mean that marking paths clearly often falls to the bottom of the list. Other issues like the safety of a path typically take precedent, which means that signage of paths has often never been completed.

Anyone wishing to get involved, may contact Paula Renzel by emailing paula.renzel@ramblers.org.uk