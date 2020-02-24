ARE you a traditional pancake person? Or do you prefer the thicker American version of panckes?

Whatever your preference, get the pans and spatulas out, as it's Shrove Tuesday tomorrow.

What is Shrove Tuesday?

There's more to Shrove Tuesday than pigging out on pancakes. It is the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent.

And in the Christian calendar, this is a day to clean the soul, a day of penitence to feast before Lent begins.

That's where the pancakes come in.

Why do we eat pancakes though?

As the last day to indulge yourself before Lent, people used to try and use up all the foods which weren't allowed in Lent.

These included meat and fish, fats, eggs and milky foods.

Therefore pancakes became associated with Shrove Tuesday as they were a meal which could use up all the foods with just the addition of flour.

In France, the day is known as Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday.

When is Shrove Tuesday?

This year, it falls on Tuesday February 25.

What is Ash Wednesday?

It's essentially the first day of Lent, the 40-days and nights of abstinence, leading up to Easter.

So make sure you use all that naughty food up on your pancakes.

Because Easter Sunday isn't until April 12. What are you going to give up this year?

How do I make pancake batter?

Basic pancake recipe (Makes 8 pancakes)

115g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 egg

300ml milk

25g unsalted butter, melted

Vegetable oil