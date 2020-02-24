NEWPORT County AFC are investigating an incident during Saturday’s win over Bradford City, which apparently saw visiting manager Stuart McCall taunted about the 1985 Valley Parade fire tragedy that killed 56 people.

McCall claims the abuse he received from one individual at Rodney Parade was the “vilest thing” he has ever heard at a football match.

A Youtube clip, which has since been deleted, shows the Bradford boss reacting to a man waving a Leeds United flag behind the dugout during the match.

The Bradford Telegraph & Argus claims that there were chants from fans in the Rodney Road stand about a chip van that Leeds fans set alight at Odsal in 1986, a year after the Valley Parade disaster.

But it was a direct reference to the fire that shocked McCall.

“There was just one sick individual and he wasn’t young,” said the Bradford boss.

“He shouted, ‘burn Bradford burn’ and that’s when I just flipped and told him to come and say that to me outside.

“It was those three words that got me.

“He was waving a Leeds flag but that didn’t bother me. He just kept going, ‘Leeds, Leeds’, which had no relevance to anything.

“I was just ignoring it and hoping he would go away. But then when I did turn around and he shouted, ‘burn Bradford burn’, that’s when I couldn’t hold back.

“That split-second was probably the nearest time in my head that I’ve ever got into getting involved. Again, a few seconds later he had thankfully disappeared.

“It didn’t matter whether he was singing about Leeds or whatever he wanted. It’s water off a duck’s back.

“But hearing him shout like that about the fire was probably the sickest thing I’ve heard at a game.”

County have this afternoon issued a statement about the incident.

It reads: "NCAFC are aware of an incident that took place on the Hazel (sic) Terrace during our Sky Bet League Two victory at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

"The club are currently conducting an investigation working with the relevant authorities, stakeholders and Bradford City A.F.C regarding this matter and hope to publish the results of the findings as soon as possible.

"NCAFC would like to reiterate our no-tolerance stance on discriminatory behaviour and assure our supporters that we will continue to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all."

The Bradford Telegraph & Argus claims that Exiles boss Michael Flynn, a former Bantams skipper, told McCall he hopes the club will ban the supporter involved.

They also report that others joined in with the song about the chip van but McCall added: “They were only young lads who weren’t born when it happened and probably knew nothing about it.

“I quite enjoy a little bit of banter with the opposition fans, wherever I’ve been.

“It’s part and parcel of the game and I don’t mind. But there’s obviously a line.

“That’s probably the first time I can recall anyone singing about the chip van.

“I was conscious of this big bellowing voice shouting ‘Leeds’ and ‘chip van’. But we’d just gone 2-1 down at the time and I was focused on the game.

“Then it all went quiet and I turned around, that’s when he said, ‘burn Bradford burn’ and I flipped a little bit. It was those three words from one sick individual.”

McCall, whose father Andy was badly burned in the 1985 tragedy, told Flynn about the incident afterwards and he was reportedly “disgusted” to hear about it.

McCall said: “I didn’t want to make an issue about it after the game. But Flynny was raging and said he would see if they could get him banned.

“It was just one bloke. The chip van fire didn’t cause any lives, it was a bit of vandalism, but it was him shouting ‘burn Bradford burn’ relating to the disaster.

“I don’t mind supporters calling me what they want. But that’s probably the vilest thing I’ve had thrown at me."

The Bradford fire disaster took place at Valley Parade in May 1985, killing 56 spectators in the stadium and injuring at least 265.

McCall was playing that day for a Bantams team alongside Wales’ Terry Yorath.

Flynn captained Bradford under McCall during his three years at the club between 2009 and 2012.