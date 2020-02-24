THE M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds.

A spokesman for both Severn Bridges said the M48 bridge is closed "due to wind speeds exceeding safe levels".

Just under two weeks ago, a lorry overturned on the bridge after a wind spike.

You can view the dramatic CCTV footage of that here.

(The current scene. Picture: Highways England.)

READ MORE:

It is not yet known when the bridge will re-open.

#M48 J1 #Aust J2 #Chepstow - We are about to close the bridge in both directions due to the wind speeds exceeding safe levels. The diversion will be via the #M4 #PrinceOfWales bridge. — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) February 24, 2020

Diversions via the Severn Bridge - or the Prince of Wales Bridge - are in place.