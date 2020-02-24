Newport's International Convention Centre Wales has been shortlisted for a social impact award.

The convention centre, which opened for business last year and which is in the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort, is one of four Gwent buildings in the running to for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Social Impact Awards 2020. It is a finalist in the infrastructure and leisure category.

Also shortlisted is the AluK headquarters at Newhouse Industrial Estate, Chepstow, in the commercial category, Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School, Cwmbran, in the education section, and the laundry at Tredegar House in Newport, in the heritage and leisure category.

The buildings are among 21 of Wales’ most impactful recent construction projects from Holyhead to Chepstow.

The projects Wales will be judged and voted on by an expert panel of RICS members and other experts based on their role in transforming communities and the everyday lives of people.

The awards are divided into nine categories including commercial, education, healthcare, heritage, infrastructure, land and rural, leisure, residential and student accommodation sectors – with an over all winner also due to be announced at the RICS Wales ceremony on April 22.

A UK grand final will be held later in September for those successfully nominated from each region - with property expert David Brooks Wilson leading a panel of guest judges to select those projects worthy of the top award.

Susan Mason, of RICS in Wales, said: “The real estate industry plays a vital role in Wales, and our refreshed awards celebrates the positive impact that our professionals can have on people's lives and the best of what is built.

“This year’s shortlist features some of the best talent in our profession, and the new Social Impact Awards recognises the significant value these projects have brought to the communities around them. The judges will have their work cut out deciding on who gets the top award with so many top projects involved."

Chairman of the awards judging panel David Brooks Wilson said: "The real estate sector is an important part of our economy, and this year’s shortlist shows the power of built environment professionals to make a positive impact on society and our communities.

“It features the breadth of work and contributions that our professionals and wider industry make and the difference this profession can make.”