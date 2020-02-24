THE RSPCA Newport Animal Centre has had to close for emergency repairs following storm damage.

Strong winds partly blew off the centre's kennel roof.

Animal centre manager Kate Hiscock said: “We’ve unfortunately suffered some damage to the kennel roof so have closed the centre to carry out some emergency work on it. We are doing all we can to get this secured today.

“We’d like to reassure everyone that all the animals at the centre are safe and were not affected by this incident.

“The part of the kennel damaged was the outside run roof, so it won't have affected the dogs in their sleeping areas, although they may have heard the noise from the winds. Some of the animals have been moved while work is being carried out."

Ms Hiscock added: “We apologise for any inconvenience to anyone who was hoping to visit today. All being well we hope to re-open tomorrow (Tuesday 25 February).

"We’ll let everyone know via our Facebook page and on RSPCA Cymru’s social media.”

