THE MET OFFICE is forecasting heavy snow in some parts of Gwent and the whole region is expected to get a sprinkling over the next two days.

Temperatures are set to drop on Tuesday evening and snow is likely, according to the Met Office weather map.

Whilst it will feel around minus three degree Celsius, temperatures across south east Wales will hover between zero and one degrees Celsius.

Heavy snow is forecasted for Abertillery and Ebbw Vale from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere, Newport, Pontypool, Abergavenny and Caerphilly are all set to see some snowfall.

Here is the breakdown of when snow is expected to fall and how much in each area, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday

6pm

Pontypool – light snow shower

Abertillery – heavy snow

Ebbw Vale – heavy snow

Abergavenny – sleet shower

Newport – sleet shower

Caerphilly – sleet shower

(The current forecast for 6pm on Tuesday. Picture: Met Office.)

9pm

Pontypool – light snow shower

Abertillery – heavy snow shower

Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower

Abergavenny – light snow shower

Newport – clear

Caerphilly – light snow shower

Wednesday

12am

Pontypool – light snow shower

Abertillery – heavy snow shower

Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower

Abergavenny – light snow shower

Newport – sleet shower

Caerphilly – light snow shower

6am

Pontypool – light snow shower

Abertillery – sleet shower

Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower

Abergavenny – sleet shower

Newport – light snow shower

Caerphilly – sleet shower

(The current forecast for Wednesday at 6am. Picture: Met Office.)

After 12pm, temperatures are expected to rise and Gwent will experience sunny intervals heading into the weekend.

What to do in the event of snow - advice from the Met Office