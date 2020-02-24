THE MET OFFICE is forecasting heavy snow in some parts of Gwent and the whole region is expected to get a sprinkling over the next two days.
Temperatures are set to drop on Tuesday evening and snow is likely, according to the Met Office weather map.
Whilst it will feel around minus three degree Celsius, temperatures across south east Wales will hover between zero and one degrees Celsius.
Heavy snow is forecasted for Abertillery and Ebbw Vale from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Elsewhere, Newport, Pontypool, Abergavenny and Caerphilly are all set to see some snowfall.
Here is the breakdown of when snow is expected to fall and how much in each area, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday
6pm
Pontypool – light snow shower
Abertillery – heavy snow
Ebbw Vale – heavy snow
Abergavenny – sleet shower
Newport – sleet shower
Caerphilly – sleet shower
(The current forecast for 6pm on Tuesday. Picture: Met Office.)
9pm
Pontypool – light snow shower
Abertillery – heavy snow shower
Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower
Abergavenny – light snow shower
Newport – clear
Caerphilly – light snow shower
Wednesday
12am
Pontypool – light snow shower
Abertillery – heavy snow shower
Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower
Abergavenny – light snow shower
Newport – sleet shower
Caerphilly – light snow shower
6am
Pontypool – light snow shower
Abertillery – sleet shower
Ebbw Vale – heavy snow shower
Abergavenny – sleet shower
Newport – light snow shower
Caerphilly – sleet shower
(The current forecast for Wednesday at 6am. Picture: Met Office.)
After 12pm, temperatures are expected to rise and Gwent will experience sunny intervals heading into the weekend.
What to do in the event of snow - advice from the Met Office
- Avoid travel if possible
- If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather.
- If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat. Watch out for signs of hypothermia - uncontrollable shivering, slow/slurred speech, memory lapse and drowsiness and frostbite - loss of feeling in and pale appearance of fingers, toes, nose and ear lobes. Keep moving your arms and legs to help the blood circulate
- Be aware of black ice. It isn't always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero
