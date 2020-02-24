A STEEL firm is creating 100 new jobs at its plant in Risca following an investment of more than £10 million during the past year.

William Hare Limited acquired the site in the Rowecord Building, off Newport Road in Risca in February of last year.

The site in Risca joins a host of other Hare sites including ones in Scarborough, Weatherby, Grantham and the headquarters in Bury in Lancashire.

Hare have recently started a project with the Hinkley Point nuclear power station and work is already under way to create parts for the mammoth site.

The Welsh Government has provided £350,000 to support the company's plans. These have included expanding the facilities, improving manufacturing capabilities, creating apprenticeships and using local suppliers.

Economy minister Ken Skates visited the site today to mark the jobs announcement. He was shown how the site has swiftly progressed over the short time it has been active.

He also received a tour of the factory floor to see steel production in action.

“I’m delighted the Welsh Government is supporting William Hare Limited’s plans to grow in Risca, securing jobs and creating new ones," said Mr Skates.

“As a government, we have demonstrated over many years how we are a steadfast supporter of the steel industry and today’s announcement is proof of that.

“This is an important company in the region and the creation of new jobs is a real boost for the area and its people.

“William Hare is a great example of the types of companies we want to champion in Wales and demonstrates the business behaviours the Welsh Government is trying to drive through our Economic Action Plan and Economic Contract.”

Steel production began at the site in April 2019.

William Hare Limited is part of the William Hare Group - an international organisation, providing bespoke, value engineered steel solutions to innovative construction projects worldwide.

The company is the largest independent steel fabricator in the UK and currently employs over 1,700 people worldwide.

"As a business we pride ourselves on our ability to quickly meet the changing requirements of our clients," said David Hodgkiss, chief executive of the William Hare Group.

"The acquisition and investment of the Risca facility will continue to improve productivity, meeting our client’s needs through creating local jobs and supporting other businesses in the area.”

The 100 new jobs will to be created during the next two years. The firm currently employs 23 people at Risca.