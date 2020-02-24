A PROLIFIC sex offender who was entrapped by paedophile hunters and police officers in an undercover sting is behind bars.

Brian Tapper, aged 53, of Samsons Avenue, Varteg, Pontypool, believed he was asking two 13-year-old schoolgirls for sex after making contact online.

But prosecutor Gareth James told Newport Crown Court the defendant was actually messaging decoys set up by a paedophile hunter group and the police.

Tapper, Judge Timothy Petts heard, had a long history of sex offending which included flashing in public.

The defendant admitted three counts of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication in the presence of a child and attempting to incite a child to watch a sexual act.

Ieuan Bennett, mitigating, said his client had admitted the offences.

Judge Petts jailed Tapper for a total of 14 months.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same length of time.

He also has to pay a £149 surcharge upon his release from custody.