POLICE are appealing for information regarding the wherabouts of John Tucker.

Mr Tucker, 67, was reported missing from Cwmcelyn Nursing Home in Blaina for the second time in less than a month at 7.30am this morning (February 24), and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as having short grey hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, a light coloured shirt, blue jeans and black formal shoes (as pictured in the CCTV image).



He is known to attend Cardiff Central Train Station, where he may have travelled to the London area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call Gwent Police on 101 or contact them via Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2000067445 or 81 24/02/20.