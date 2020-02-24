POLICE officers in Newport are appealing for information after a man forced residents to get on the floor while he stole items from their flat.

The incident happened on Morden Lane at some point between 5.30am and 6.15am on Wednesday, January 29.

Police say a man went into a flat on Morden Lane and demanded that residents get on the floor while he took a number of items including a white iPhone 11, an Xbox, some speakers and money.

READ MORE:

DC Jenna Edwards, investigating the incident, said: “This was a particularly frightening experience for the residents involved who were left shaken.

"We are following numerous lines of enquiry, but if anyone in the local community has any information they think could assist, please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to the incident, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 2000034442.

You can also send them a private message on Facebook or Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.