CHILDREN were able to have fun while learning about compassion, at an event in Newport.

Help the Homeless Newport held the event - called A Sweet Way to Help the Homeless - at R&N Inflatables in the city's Kingsway shopping centre.

Some of the children at the event. Picture: Tariq Khan

The event, which was well supported by the local community, gave advice to children about kindness and compassion and had activities for children and parents, including making snack packs and sweet cones.

There was also a community support officer talking about stranger danger, community work and projects by Help the Homeless Newport, and a tent was set up to try to give those who took part some idea of the experience of what life is like for a homeless person.

Children listening to a talk by a community support officer. Picture: Tariq Khan

Sweets were donated by Mr B Sweets and Treats, and Tesco community officer Charlie Vigar made a donation on behalf of the store.

Lots of snack packs and sweet cones. Picture: Tariq Khan

“We would like to thank everyone involved for the support including local businesses and the community all coming together to spread kindness and compassion to enable the children to stay safe but also be involved in our community projects,” said Help the Homeless’ Tariq Khan.

Some of the children and parents at the event. Picture: Tariq Khan

The snack packs and sweet cones made will be handed out to the homeless and vulnerable over the coming days.