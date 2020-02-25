A NEWPORT boxing club is offering new community boxing sessions and one-to-one mentoring thanks to funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent.

The project, called #Stopstabbingstartjabbin, aims to work with children and young people who are at risk of entering the criminal justice system, or have already become victims of crime.

People who take part in the project at the Alway Amateur Boxing Club in Lliswerry Road are encouraged to channel their energy into positive activity while learning the physical skills and disciplines needed for boxing.

The funding has also helped the club to purchase new equipment for its gym including rowing machines, fitness bikes, treadmills and cross trainers, which are available to the community to use.

Yusuf Ali, who founded the campaign with head boxing coach Carl Samuels, thanked the PCC for the funding, and explained the aim of the new sessions.

“We want to strive to nurture young people and adults alike to strengthen their physical and mental abilities, and develop a high level of discipline, self-esteem and confidence through the sport of boxing,” said Mr Ali.

“By giving people in the community a safe space where they can channel their energy into the sport, we can help people to make positive life choices and be the best versions of themselves that they can be.”

PCC Jeff Cuthbert added: “I am pleased that we have been able to support this project which is teaching children and young people about discipline, physical fitness and nutrition, while also building their confidence and self-esteem.

“These are all important factors to help keep children and young people away from crime and antisocial behaviour. I look forward to seeing how the project develops over the coming year.”