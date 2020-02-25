A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DEANNE MARIE SANSOME, 39, of Rudry Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Merseyside on December 28, 2019.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANDREW BODENHAM, 34, of Wonastow Road, Monmouth, was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted two counts of threatening to burn a house down, an offence under the Criminal Damage Act.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and made the subject of two-year restraining orders

Bodenham has to pay £300 costs and a £122 surcharge.

READ MORE

RORY PARKER, 31, of Brynteg Terrace, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and two of criminal damage.

He must also pay £785 in compensation and costs.

DYLAN THOMAS, 21, of Excelsior Street, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 in Abergavenny.

He must also pay £85 and a £44 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

GARETH WILLIAM CATTLE, aged 39, of Claerwen, Gelligaer, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD SPENCER, 57, of The Croft, Aberkenfig, Bridgend, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen in Ystrad Mynach.

He was also ordered to pay £502 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MELANIE PAMELA PRICE, 40, of Cwmgelli, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

BRANDON LEE GERALD GIFFORD, 21, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic violence protection order in Blackwood.