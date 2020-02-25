Here's what was making headlines in the Argus 100 years ago today, February 25, 1920:

An Injunction

Abertillery Action

At the Abertillery County Court on Tuesday - before his Honour Judge Hill Kelly - Daniel Griffiths, Robert Thomas Martin, and George R Smith applied for an injunction and damages against Winifred Lily Peckham, Ada Mary Allen, and F J Peckham.

Mr Beasley, barrister, instructed by Mr H Le Brasscur, Newport, appeared for plaintiffs, and Mr Evan W defended.

Counsel stated that in December, 1919, defendants wrongfully claimed to be entitled to a piece of land abutting on Queen Street, and took away certain things placed therein.

Plaintiffs claimed an injunction and £2 damages.

A letter had been received from the solicitor to the defendants, in which he consented to damages and stating that they would not contest the granting of the injunction.

Mr Evans stated that he had agreed to the injunction and to pay the costs up to the date of the injunction was agreed, February 17.

His Honour: A week ago Mr Evans: in reply to my letter I had one from Messrs Le Brasscur, and it was after that the counsel was instructed. Mr Beasley asked for costs on the higher scale, which Mr Evans opposed.

His Honour granted the injunction and costs on Seale B.

MORE NEWS:

The Mayor Angry

Another Slight To Newport

Letter To The Prime Minister

The Prime Minister recently called a housing conference at No 10 Downing Street, to which he invited Government representatives of English, Scotch, and Welsh municipalities.

The Lord Mayor of Cardiff was invited: The Mayor of Newport was not.

He wrote the following letter to the Prime Minister, and has received the usual printed slip of acknowledgement and a promise that attention shall be paid to the matter:-

“Observing in this morning’s papers a report of a conference held at No 10 Downing Street, between yourself and other Government representatives and representatives of the municipalities in England, Wales and Scotland, I beg to inform you that I received no notice of any such conference, and therefore had no opportunity of attending, although we consider ourselves one of the leading municipalities of Wales, and the housing question is one of intense interest in this town. May I venture to ask why Newport was not invited to attend!”

Died In His Sleep

Cross Keys Banksman

Mr M Roberts-Jones held an inquest at Cross Keys on Wednesday on James Davies, banksman, Cobden Terrace, Cross Keys.

The deceased had been to work all day, and on returning home, partook of some warm milk, after which he went to sleep.

It was thought that a gargling sound in his throat was heard and when he was called, there was no response. Dr J Smith was sent for, and on his arrival he found life extinct.

A verdict was returned to the effect that the death was due to natural causes.