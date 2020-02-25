PANCAKE day is upon us - but have you ever wondered how to get them just right every time?

Now, thanks to the Perfect Pancake Calculator, you can be assured of the perfect pancake, and not be left with a sticky mess or burnt batter.

What is a Perfect Pancake Calculator?





The calculator allows you to choose what kind of pancake you want to make - the classic British pancake, a ploye (Canadian pancake), crepes (similar French pancakes) and so on. You’ll need to specify how many people you’ll be catering for.

The calculator will then give you all the measurements of the ingredients that you need - you can convert these measurements individually to suit your needs, into cups, grams, ounces, teaspoons and more.

Next, the calculator gives you the method to create your perfect pancake.

MORE NEWS:

How was the calculator made?





The calculator was made by PhD students Dominik Czernia and Wojciech Sas, from the Institute of Nuclear Physics in Poland.

Explaining why he made the pancake calculator, Dominik said, “I love to apply scientific theories to seemingly unscientific areas of my life.”

Dominik and Wojciech combined two algorithms to create the tool, which should give you the perfect pancakes.

“[The calculator] helps you control the texture, batter consistency and thickness of the pancake,” Dominik said.

History of pancakes

While we still eat and love pancakes to this very day, they actually have a long and surprising history.

Rebecca Rupp wrote in National Geographic that “our prehistoric ancestors just may have eaten pancakes”.

“The analysis of starch grains on 30,000 year old grinding tools suggest that Stone Age cooks were making flour out of cattails and ferns - which, researchers guess, was likely mixed with water and backed on a hot, possibly greased, rock,” the article explains.

The results of their stone age cookery probably didn’t look like the modern pancakes we know, but the idea was still the same nonetheless.

The stomach contents of Otzi the Iceman showed ground einkorn wheat, which, along with the bits of charcoal he ingested as well, suggested he had eaten the wheat in the form of a pancake which had been cooked over an open fire.

Find the calculator here.