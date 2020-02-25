COFFEE snobs look away now - some of the best instant coffees on the market come from discount supermarkets.

Which? has ranked these instant coffee brands, and found that a higher price does not necessarily equal higher quality.

The consumer watchdog ranked big name brands like Kenco and Nescafe along with cheaper supermarket own brand alternatives in a blind taste test with 60 coffee drinkers.

While an expensive brand topped the rankings, much cheaper alternatives scored highly, and another top end product only managed to achieve a mid-table result.

The results

Kenco Rich (£3.25 per 100g) - score: 74/100 Asda Rich Roast (84p per 100g) - score: 72/100 M&S Rich Road (£1.50 per 100g) - score: 69/100 Nescafe Original (£3.25 per 100g) - score: 69/100 Sainsbury’s Rich Roast (£1 per 100g) - score: 69/100 Lidl Bellarom Rich Roast (75p per 100g) - score: 68/100 Morrisons Classic Full Roast (£1 per 100g) - score: 67/100 Tesco Classic (£1 per 100g) - score: 67/100 Co-op Fairtrade Rich Roast (£1.50 per 100g) - score: 67/100 Waitrose Essential Rich Roast (£1.50 per 100g) - score: 65/100 Aldi Alcafe Classic Rich Roast (£1.50 per 100g) - score: 62/100.

Surprisingly, Asda’s Rich Roast - the cheapest brand in the test - came second overall with Which?’s testers.

Meanwhile, Nescafe Original, costing £6.50 per jar, was tied with several own brand products.

But it was Kenco Rich that impressed the taste testers, topping the rankings with a high score of 74.

How the test worked

The testers were asked to score 11 different instant coffee products - including own brands sold by Aldi, Lidl, M&S, and Tesco - for their taste, smell, texture, and appearance.

To calculate each coffee’s final score, Which? weighted the importance of each category. Taste counted for 50 per cent of each score, aroma counted for 35 per cent, appearance for 10 per cent, and texture for just five per cent.

Which? said its test was done in lab conditions, with participants given the drinks in different orders, and not allowed to discuss their opinions with one another.

They were, however, allowed to add milk, sugar and other sweeteners to their personal preference.

How to make the best instant coffee

Of course, while having good ingredients is important, so too is how the ingredients are prepared.

So here is how most instant brands recommend you make your coffee: