A FORMAL complain has been made to the Football Association (FA) following alleged offensive chanting at Saturday's match between Newport County AFC and Bradford City FC.

In a statement issued this morning, Bradford City strongly condemned the actions of those involved, and announced a formal complant had been made about the incident, in which supporters situated in the main stand at Newport’s Rodney Parade alleged chanted words mocking the 1985 Valley Parade Fire Disaster.

Newport County AFC have, in an official statement also released this morning, welcomed the decision to lodge the complaint.

The disaster saw 56 supporters lose their lives and hundreds injured, including the father of City manager Stuart McCall.

McCall was later approached by a supporter, carrying a Leeds United flag, who is understood to have verbally abused the Bantams boss.

A Youtube clip, which has since been deleted, shows the Bradford boss reacting to the man waving a Leeds United flag behind the dugout during the match.

READ MORE:

City’s director of communications, Ryan Sparks, said: “We are absolutely disgusted by what our manager and club were subjected to on Saturday afternoon.

“Such repulsive chanting should not be tolerated by anyone and we have made our position clear to The FA.

"The Valley Parade Fire Disaster was without a doubt the darkest day in our club’s proud, 117-year history.

“We were astounded to witness the tragedy - which continues to cause anguish to hundreds of people - being mocked, with stewards in close proximity appearing to leave the incident unchallenged.

“We would like to take this opportunity, however, to thank Newport County for their response over the past 24 hours.

“Newport officials have informed us that Gwent Police are now conducting an investigation into the incident which, as a club, we welcome.”

The Bantams and The Exiles are working closely to identify those involved and ensure appropriate action is taken against them.

In a statement issued shortly after Bradford City's, Newport County AFC said that they "apologise unreservedly" for what happened.

The full statement reads: "NCAFC would like to apologise unreservedly to Bradford City AFC and moreso Stuart McCall for the unsavoury actions towards Stuart at Rodney Parade on Saturday, February 22 during our Sky Bet League Two match.

"These actions have no place in society, let alone in our football club and Chairman Gavin Foxall has been in dialogue with Bradford officials and spoken personally to manager Stuart Mcall to offer an apology on behalf the club.

"The club acted swiftly yesterday, working with stakeholders and authorities to identify those involved. Over the coming days we will be taking appropriate action against those identified.

"NCAFC welcomes Bradford's decision to report the incident to the FA, and will work with all parties in order to completely stamp this kind of abhorrent behaviour from Newport County AFC and moreover football as a sport.

"NCAFC would like to reiterate our no tolerance stance on discriminatory behaviour and assure our supporters that we will continue to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

"NCAFC would also like to remind all supporters of our current policies and advise everyone to always behave in a respectable manner both within Rodney Parade and in general.

"On behalf of everyone connected with the club we would again like to extend our most sincere apologies to all at Bradford City.

"No further comment will be made at this time."