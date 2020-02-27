There are many treasures to be found on our doorstep here in Newport, all you need to do is look, and you don't have to go far to discover a wealth of art and history.

An excellent place to start your adventure of exploration is...



NEWPORT MUSEUM AND ART GALLERY

How did the Romans decorate their homes? Is it true that lions and bears once roamed Caerwent? Uncover the answers to these questions and see many weird and wonderful things at Newport Museum and Art Gallery.

The second oldest museum in Wales, it tells the story of the city through archaeology, social history, natural sciences and art. Free craft activities throughout the school holidays, are a perfect way of keeping the children entertained whilst engaging with the collections and artwork. There is also a monthly talks programme, supported by the Friends of Newport Museum and Art Gallery, gallery trails and temporary exhibitions. Plenty to see each time you visit.

Tuesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm; Saturday 9.30am to 4pm, John Frost Square.

newport.gov.uk/heritage fonmag.org.uk/

NEWPORT MEDIEVAL SHIP

The remains of the vessel were found preserved in mud in the banks of the Usk during construction of the Riverfront Theatre. Older than the Mary Rose, the ship has been undergoing conservation in a warehouse in Estuary Way. Putting the Newport Medieval Ship back together is described as the world’s biggest 3D jigsaw puzzle and you can see how the team are taking on this challenge by visiting on Saturdays from March 21. You can see artefacts from the wreckage on display at the museum.

Saturday 10.30am to 4pm (from March 21); Friday 10.30am to 4pm (from April 10)

newportship.org newport.gov.uk/ship

NEWPORT TRANSPORTER BRIDGE

This iconic structure not only dominates the city skyline but is filled with stories and holds an important place in the heart of many Newportonians. One of only six operational Transporter Bridges left worldwide, 2020 is the year to visit. At the end of the season, the Bridge will close until spring 2023 for restoration work and the building of a new visitor centre. Follow in the footsteps of generations before you by riding on the gondola or making the climb to the top to take in spectacular views of Newport. Spoken word, family challenges and sunset events are all planned for 2020. From April 1 to September 27, Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm. Charges apply.

newport.gov.uk/transporterbridge

If you haven’t visited these amazing attractions in a while, or even never visited them, make 2020 your year to explore the history on your doorstep. You’ll be amazed by what you find.

AMGUEDDFA AC ORIEL GELF CASNEWYDD

Sut byddai’r Rhufeiniaid addurno eu cartrefi? A yw’n wor y bu Llewod a Eirth un tro’n crwydro Caerwent? Dysgwch atebion y cwestiynau hyn a gweld llawer o bethau rhyfedd a rhyfeddol yn Amgueddfa ac Oriel Gelf Casnewydd. Hon yw’r ail amgueddfa hynaf yng Nghymru, mae’n adrodd hanes y ddinas drwy archaeoleg, hanes cymdeithasol, y gwyddorau naturiol a chelf.Mae gweithgareddau crefft am ddim, drwy gydol gwyliau’r ysgol, yn ffordd berffaith o ddifyrru’r plant wrth ymwneud â’r casgliadau a’r gwaith celf. Mae yna hefyd raglen sgyrsiau fisol, a gefnogir gan Gyfeillion Amgueddfa ac Oriel Gelf Casnewydd, teithiau trwy’r oriel ac arddangosfeydd dros dro. Digon i’w weld bob tro y byddwch yn ymweld.

Dydd Mawrth – dydd Gwener 9.30am – 5pm, dydd Sadwrn 9.30am – 4pm, Sgwâr John Frost

newport.gov.uk/heritage fonmag.org.uk/

LLONG GANOLOESOL CASNEWYDD

Daethpwyd o hyd i weddillion y llestr wedi ei mewn mwd ar lannau’rWysg wrth adeiladu Theatr Glan yr Afon.Mae’r llong sy’n hyn na’rMary Rose wedi bod yn cael ei hadfer mewn warws yn EstuaryWay. Mae rhoi llong ganoloesol Casnewydd yn ôl at ei gilydd yn cael ei disgrifio fel jig-so 3D mwyaf y byd a gallwch weld sut mae’r tîm yn mynd i’r afael â’r her hwn drwy ymweld ar ddydd Sadwrn 21Mawrth. Cewch weld arteffactau o’r adfeilion ar ddangos yn yr amgueddfa.

Dydd Sadwrn 10:30am – 4pm (Mawrth 21); dydd Gwener 10:30am-4pm (Ebrill 10)

newportship.org newport.gov.uk/ship

PONT GLUDO CASNEWYDD

Mae’r strwythur eiconig hwn nid yn unig yn gawr ar orwel y ddinas ond mae hefyd yn llawn straeon ac mae ganddo le pwysig yng nghalon llawer o drigolion Casnewydd. Mae hon yn un o ddim ond chwe phont gludo gweithredol yn y byd bellach, ac eleni yw’r flwyddyn i ymweld â hi. Ar ddiwedd y tymor, bydd y bont yn cau tan y gwanwyn 2023 ar gyfer gwaith adfer ac adeiladu canolfan newydd i ymwelwyr. Dilynwch ôl traed cenedlaethau o’ch blaen drwy reidio ar y gondola neu ddringo i’r brig er mwyn cael golygfeydd godidog ar Gasnewydd. Mae celf ar goedd, heriau teuluol a digwyddiadau machlud i gyd ar y gweill yn 2020.

Ebrill 1– Medi 27, dydd Mercher – dydd Sul 10am – 5pm. Mae taliadau yn berthnasol.

newport.gov.uk/transporterbridge

Os nad ydych wedi ymweld ers tro, neu erioed wedi ymweld, dewch yn 2020 i archwilio’r hanes ar garreg eich drws. Cewch eich rhyfeddu gan beth a welwch.