RECKON you've got what it takes to fly a jumbo jet? Ryanair has launched a new pilot school and it wants to hear from you.

The airline has partnered with Aviomar Flight Academy to deliver a mentored programme, with applications for the next training course in April now open - and budding pilots only need to have A-Levels or Scottish Highers to apply.

Rome-based training

The new base in Rome will train up to 400 pilots over the course of the next five years, with applicants to be trained by the Aviomar Flight Academy international flight school instructors.

The course takes up to four years to complete, after which graduating pilots will join the Ryanair fleet, which has more than 85 bases across Europe.

The next 18 month training course in Rome starts again in April, with applications closing on 30 March. Those interested in undertaking the training can also apply for the November training course by October.

Following 18 months of training, applicants will then be trained on the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 Type Rating Course.

Those who are successful and go on to become Ryanair pilots earn an average salary of £135,000 per year, according to the company’s website.

How do I apply?





To apply for the training academy, you simply need to have passed A-Level qualifications, regardless of the grade.

Applicants must be under the age of 65 and have the right to work in the EU.

You are also required to have flown at least 3,500 hours - which will be part of the course - before becoming an official pilot, as well as have been a pilot in command for 800 hours.

For more information about applying to the academy, interested applicants should email info@aviomar.org, or visit aviomarscuoladivolo.com