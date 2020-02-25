A WEATHER warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of the UK from midnight tonight.

The Met Office is warning of icy conditions likely to bring some travel disruption overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Further north wintry showers will continue, while London and the south east will escape any real snowfall in the next 24 hours.

Heading out in the car? With an ice warning in place, it’s best to avoid travelling when possible, but if you are making a journey, follow these tips from the RAC and Met Office.

Driving in snow or ice

Always adjust your driving according to the conditions and plan your journey by checking the latest weather forecast.

You can also look for clues on road conditions such as ice on the pavement or on your windscreen before you start your journey and take extra care.

Highways England and the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland look after motorways and major A roads, and local authorities look after all the other roads.

Change your route if you can

Stick to the main roads where you can. You should drive with care and respect the road conditions wherever you drive, but if you cannot avoid driving on a minor road, take extra care

Only travel if really necessary. Snow ploughs are unable to get through if the road or motorway is full of stationary traffic, so do not make journeys unless completely necessary to give Highways England and local authorities the space they need to help you on your journey

Avoid steep hills and exposed roads hills and exposed areas are likely to present more challenging driving conditions in snow and ice

Be prepared

Clear your windscreen of snow, frost or condensation. The Highway Code stipulates you must be able to see out of every glass panel in your vehicle

Clear any snow off the roof of the vehicle before you drive away, otherwise you may cause snow to fall on your windscreen hampering your vision. Read about the dangers of driving with snow on your car from RAC

Tips for driving in the snow

Accelerate gently, using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding You may need 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front Try not to brake suddenly - it may lock up your wheels and you could skid further Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible The RAC has more practical tips for driving in snowy conditions.

Be aware

Look out for winter service vehicles spreading salt or using snow ploughs. They have flashing amber beacons and travel at slower speeds - around 40 mph. Stay well back because salt or spray can be thrown across the road. Do not overtake unless it is safe to do so - there may be uncleared snow on the road ahead.