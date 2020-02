A YELLOW weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for the whole of south Wales from 8pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Heavy snow has been forecast for some areas of Gwent – but every region is set to receive a sprinkling at some point over the next 12 hours.

The worst hit will be Ebbw Vale with heavy snow set fall between 2pm and 7pm.

Here’s the hour-by-hour guide for your area, according to the Met Office.

Abertillery

12pm: Sunny spells. Fees like: 0C. Actual: 5C

1pm: Cloudy. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 6C

2pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

3pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

4pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

5pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 2C

6pm: Snow. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

7pm: Snow. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

8pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 1C

9pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 1C

10pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 1C

11pm: Light snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 0C

12am: Light snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual 0C.

Abergavenny

12pm: Sunny spells. Fees like: 3C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Rain. Feels like: 2C. Actual: 6C

2pm: Rain. Feels like: 3C. Actual: 6C

3pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

4pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Snow/Sun. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 5C

6pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

7pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

8pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

9pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

10pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

11pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual 2C.

Ebbw Vale

12pm: Sunny spells. Fees like: -1C. Actual: 5C

1pm: Rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 5C

2pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

3pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 1C

4pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

5pm: Snow/Sun. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 1C

6pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 1C

7pm: Snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 0C

8pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -6C. Actual: 0C

9pm: Snow. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 0C

10pm: Clear. Feels like: -5C. Actual: 0C

11pm: Clear. Feels like: -6C. Actual: 0C

12am: Light snow. Feels like: -6C. Actual 0C.

Caerphilly

12pm: Sunny spells. Fees like: 3C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Rain. Feels like: 3C. Actual: 7C

2pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

3pm: Hail. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

4pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

6pm: Clear. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

7pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

8pm: Light snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

9pm: Light snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

10pm: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

11pm: Light snow. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual 2C.

(A yellow weather warning is in place. Picture: Met Office.)

Cwmbran

12pm: Rain. Fees like: 3C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Cloud. Feels like: 3C. Actual: 7C

2pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: 1C. Actual: 5C

3pm: Rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 4C

4pm: Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

6pm: Clear. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

7pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

8pm: Light snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

9pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

10pm: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

11pm: Light snow. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual 2C.

Monmouth

12pm: Rain. Fees like: 2C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Clear. Feels like: 3C. Actual: 7C

2pm: Clear. Feels like: 4C. Actual: 7C

3pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 4C

4pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

6pm: Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

7pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

8pm: Light snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

9pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

10pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

11pm: Light snow. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -1C. Actual 2C.

Newport

12pm: Sunny. Fees like: 3C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Cloud. Feels like: 3C. Actual: 4C

2pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 4C

3pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 4C

4pm: Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

6pm: Snow/Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

7pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

8pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

9pm: Clear. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 2C

10pm: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

11pm: Light snow. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 2C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -3C. Actual 2C.

(The forecast for 9pm tonight. Picture: Met Office.)

Pontypool

12pm: Sun. Fees like: 2C. Actual: 7C

1pm: Cloud. Feels like: 2C. Actual: 6C

2pm: Heavy rain. Feels like: 0C. Actual: 5C

3pm: Rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 4C

4pm: Rain. Feels like: -2C. Actual: 3C

5pm: Rain. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 3C

6pm: Snow/rain. Feels like: -1C. Actual: 2C

7pm: Snow. Feels like: -3C. Actual: 3C

8pm: Heavy snow. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

9pm: Clear. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

10pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

11pm: Cloudy. Feels like: -4C. Actual: 1C

12am: Clear. Feels like: -5C. Actual 1C.