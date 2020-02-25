IF YOUR Pancake Day always ends up as a sticky mess, maybe you're batter off with McDonald's, which is selling pancakes today.

With today, February 25, officially marking Shrove Tuesday, the fast food chain is tempting the masses to indulge in maximum pancake consumption.

If you’re a keen pancake lover, but don’t have the time, energy or skills to make your own, then don’t worry - McDonald’s has you covered.

Pancakes all day

McDonald’s and pancake fans alike can rejoice this Shrove Tuesday, as McDonald’s is extending its popular breakfast item to be available all day long. Usually the breakfast menu at McDonald’s ends at 11am.

So whether you fancy pancakes for breakfast, with your lunchtime nuggets or alongside your Big Mac dinner, they’ll be available for you.

Other breakfast items won’t be available past the usual breakfast time, though - it’s just pancakes.

The pancakes and syrup from McDonald’s are suitable for vegetarians, but, due to the presence of milk and eggs in the recipe, they aren’t vegan-friendly.

Free delivery?





If you’re staying in this Pancake Day, it doesn’t mean that you’ll miss out on delicious pancakes. Aside from making your own, you can get a pancake injection by ordering them from McDonald’s via the Uber Eats app.

You can even bag free delivery on orders over £5 using the code PANCAKESALLDAY.

One order of pancakes and syrup from the app costs £2.39, so you’ll need to double up on your pancake order, plus something extra, to bump you over the £5 mark.

Terms and conditions

As usual with promotions like this, there are some terms and conditions in place: