"VERY young" children are still affected by one man's "terrifying series of events", a detective constable has said after Nikki Shane Edmunds was sent to prison for more than four years.

Edmunds, 32, of The Grove, Pontllanfraith, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5.

He pleaded guilty to charges of affray, attempted robbery, criminal damage, dangerous driving, possession of a blade article and possession of an offensive weapon.

DC Nicky Holland, the officer in the case, said: "This was a terrifying series of events for all involved.

“Edmunds showed no regard or concern for the people involved in these matters, which included very young children who are still affected by what happened.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offences for which he was charged and the danger Edmunds posed to the local community.”

In an unprovoked attack, Edmunds came at a man in his sixties with a meat cleaver in Pontllanfraith. Fortunately, the man was able to flee.

Following this, Edmunds walked into the home of Sam Rose 20 minutes later, also in Pontllanfraith, brandishing a pointed blade and meat cleaver.

When Edmunds realised he knew the man, he fled.

Just 24 hours before these attacks, Edmunds had been involved in a high-speed police chase in Newport along Chepstow Road and Hendre Farm Drive.

He had taken a Vauxhall Corsa from a driveway when the owner had briefly left the vehicle to go back into his house with the engine running.

The defendant had escaped from the law after shunting a car which had a family inside, including a two-year-old girl.

He has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

He has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and has been disqualified from driving for two years.