CWMBRAN residents will receive a share of a £3 million prize pot after The People's Postcode Lottery announced the winning postcode for February's Postcode Millions prize.

The winning postcode was revealed as NP44 3 - meaning hundreds of locals with this postcode pre-fix will get to share the multi-million pound prize.

However, the full winning postcode will be revealed on Saturday, February 29. Those with the winning postcode who entered the competition will receive the biggest amounts.

But anyone who entered the competition and has a postcode beginning NP44 3 will receive at least £1,000.

People's Postcode Lottery Presenters Judie McCourt and Matt Johnson will present the winners with their cheques at Cwmbran Stadium on the day

However, Saturday's winners won't be the only ones receiving a gold envelope.

A funding award of £15,000 will go to Llanhilleth Miners Institute to help its efforts in supporting local flood victims of Storm Dennis.

The institute is serving meals, free of charge, to families and individuals affected.

Additionally, the support hub is providing laundry washing and drying services, with residents and businesses rallying to donate food, electrical goods, furniture, toys and services for all those who have been impacted by the flooding.

The Postcode Lottery team will visit the Miners Institute to present them with a cheque ahead of Saturday's winners' event in Cwmbran.

Matt Johnson, who grew up in nearby Caerphilly, is looking forward to meeting some of our lucky winners.

He said: "Congratulations, or as we say in Wales, 'llongyfarchiadau!' to everyone in Cwmbran.

"It's always a pleasure to be back in Wales, and this time is extra special as I'm coming with the Postcode Lottery team and an incredible £3 Million in cheques for our lucky Cwmbran winners."

"I'm sure it'll be a day to remember and who knows, we may even get a few winners leaping for joy this leap day!

"Communities are at the heart of People's Postcode Lottery and as well as players winning, good causes win too.

"And before we meet the winners on Saturday, we'll be making a special visit to a good cause that's supporting its local community in the wake of Storm Dennis. Thanks to players, the Miners Institute in Llanhilleth will get funding of £15,000 to support its flood response, enabling it to help even more people who have been affected by flooding."